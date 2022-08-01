The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 18
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 100 block of Excalibur Circle.
July 19
THEFT: Theft from coin-operated machine or device was reported in the 1200 block of State Farm Road.
July 20
ARREST: Kayla R. Bliss, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Bliss was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
VIOLATION: Drug/narcotic violation was reported on Meadow Hill Drive.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported on the 100 block of Reality Row.
ASSAULT: Assault/road rage was reported on Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported on the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported on the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported on the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 21
ARREST: Jonathon T. Tatum, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Tatum was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kaylie A. Matheson, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Matheson was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was issued a $3,500 secure bond.
LARCENY: B&E Felony/non-forc/larceny/no larceny was reported on the 600 block of Greenway Road.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported on the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 22
ARREST: Cathy W. Horner, 63, of Bennett, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, and trespass of real property. Horner was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was issued a $1,000 secure bond.
ARREST: James E. Holden, 58, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with larceny all other and trespass — second degree. Holden was issued a July 22 court date and was issued a $1,500 secure bond.
ARREST: Lisa A. Fuller, 51, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service of three non Boone Police Department warrants. Fuller was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was issued a $1,300 secure bond.
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported on the 300 block on Brook Hollow Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported on the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
DAMAGE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY: Damage to personal property was reported on the 200 block of Green Street.
July 23
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with larceny all other. German was issued a Sept. 23 court date and was issued a $500 secure bond.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported on the 1800 block of Old 421 South.
July 24
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported on the 1300 block of West King Street.
