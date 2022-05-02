The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 11
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
April 12
ARREST: Kevin W. Tuntland, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Tuntland was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Larry J. Patterson, 54, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Patterson was issued a May 25 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicolas A. Elizondo, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and a drug equipment violations. Elizondo was issued a May 20 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Ian M. Crawford, 32, of Creston, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Crawford was issued a May 6 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
April 13
ARREST: Bobbie J. Combs, 40, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Combs was issued a May 24 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Frederick L. Brown, 50, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant.
ARREST: Dennis L. Lyall, 40, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and a drug/narcotic violation. Lyall was issued a May 20 court date and a $700 secured bond.
April 14
ARREST: Colin B. Matthews, 29, of Sugar Mountain, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Matthews was issued a May 20 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sara A. Steelman, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Steelman was issued a May 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Michael L. Swaim, 49, of Boomer, was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while license revoked. Swaim was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1400 block of West King Street.
April 15
ARREST: Derek C. Goodman, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Goodman was issued a May 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Bryan G. Coleman, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Coleman was issued a June 28 court date and a $12,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 1400 block of West King Street.
April 16
ARREST: Jose A. Licona, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with an open container violation, no operator’s license and driving under the influence. Licona was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Kayla L. Richards, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with felony serious injury by vehicle. Richards was issued a May 24 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas J. Peluso, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with aiding in the burning of a church or religious building. Peluso was issued a May 24 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
April 17
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Molesting of a fire alarm and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
