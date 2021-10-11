The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 27
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of food was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle and bike lock was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of three flags was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of various consumable goods was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Casey Wayne Disher, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being a sex offender on a child’s premises. Disher was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $20,000.
ARREST: Robert Brandon Woodie, 35, of 201 Sourwood Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Warrant. Woodie was issued a Nov. 15 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
Sept. 29
ARREST: Raymond Edward Platt, 39, of 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. Platt was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Stephanie Howard Watson, 32, of 522 David Sides Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Watson was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 1
ARREST: Jeremy Clay Trivette, 48, of 159 Wikler’s Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Trivette was issued a Nov. 8 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Casey Wayne Disher, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Disher was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Teague was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Patrick Fontaine Hill, 55, of 588 N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone, was arrested and charged with a stoplight violation and reckless driving. Hill was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung phone was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of a Bluetooth speaker was reported in the 900 block of Deerfield Road.
Oct. 2
ARREST: Delany Renee Doggett, 219 Green St., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Doggett was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of two insurance cards, check, money, two North Carolina driver’s licenses, two debit cards, a social security card, a gold necklace and a wallet was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a black skirt was reported in the 100 block of New Market Centre.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Devin Van Clark, 27, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Clark was issued a Dec. 11 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.