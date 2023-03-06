The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 20
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Winklers Creek Road.
ARREST: Arthur C. Richardson, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple possession of schedule 2 and was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Richardson was issued a March 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Butch A. Bradford, 33, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Bradford was issued a March 31 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
Feb. 21
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 1000 block of Hwy 105.
Feb. 22
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Michael G. Bennett, 54, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bennett was issued a March 31 court date.
ARREST: Stephen R. Spence, 52, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with five counts of drug/narcotic violations and maintain dwelling or vehicle for drugs. Spence was issued a March 31 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
Feb. 23
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of W King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1300 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Crystal C. Tickles, 42, of Coeburn, VA, was arrested and charged with four counts of drug/narcotic violations. Tickles was issued a March 31 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Casey J. Ward, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant and was also charged with drug/narcotic violations. Ward was issued a March 31 court date and a $28,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Tuntland was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob E. Kilgore, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree exploitation of a minor. Kilgore was issued a March 31 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
Feb. 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of E King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to real property was reported in the 1300 bock o W King Street.
MULTIPLE: All other larceny and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Christopher J. Poarch, 36, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Poarch was issued a April 24 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Feb. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
ARREST: Tony L. Jones, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations, trespass of real property and shoplifting. Jones was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Candelaria T. Roasrio Vasquez, 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations, NOL and DWI. Vasquez was issued a April 28 court date.
ARREST: Dillon C. Scism, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with consume alcohol by 19/20, poss/fraudulent ID and intoxicated and disruptive. Scism was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Richard L. Jones, 22, of Greeneville, TN, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Jones was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
