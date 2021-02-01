The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 18
ARREST: Tiffany Petrice Ross, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on three non-Boone Police Department warrants. Ross was not issued a bond, and was given a March 11 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Jan. 19
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Jan. 20
ARREST: William Darrell Ward, 59, of 702 Valley Cay Drive, Vilas, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Ward was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Andre Davonte Higgins, 26, of 3838 Crestridge Drive, Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with drug equipment violations, two counts of drug/narcotic violations and stolen property offenses. Higgins was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $6,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Sheri Theresa Fleckenstein, 45, of 8343 Viewpoint Lane, Cornelius, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Fleckenstein was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond. A stolen gun lock was also included with the incident report.
Jan. 22
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of household goods and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Jan. 23
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Clark was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Stoneybrook Court.
Jan. 24
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault, burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 300 block of Old East King Street.
