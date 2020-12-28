The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 14
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Shoplifting of beer, a ruler and a cell phone charger was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Dugger was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone XR was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 17
ARREST: Carly Jean Moulier, 21, of 250 Wood Circle, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny. Moulier was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Misdemeanor/non-forcable was reported in the 100 block of Perry Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of deli food, work boots and speakers was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 18
ARREST: Michael Wayne Brassfield, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespassing of real property. Brassfield was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a N.C. driver’s license, U.S. Currency, a vehicle registration card and a social security card was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespassing and larceny of household goods were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 19
LARCENY: Larceny of a jacket was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.