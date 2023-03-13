The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 27
Feb. 27
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
ARREST: Allan E. H. Cabrera, 39, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cabrera was issued a March 31 court date.
Feb. 28
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 800 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Dustin A. Miller, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with marijuana equipment violations, drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations, resisting arrest/hinder and delay, and larceny remove/dest/deact anti-shoplifting device. Miller was issued a March 10 and April 14 court date.
March 1
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
March 4
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of Old E King street.
ARREST: Heather N. Wells, 36, of Treasure Island, FL, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Wells was issued an April 14 court date.
March 5
IVC: An involuntary commitment was reported in the area of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Amber M. Adams, 30, of Moravian Falls, NC, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Adams was issued a April 5 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Fernando R. Quino, 22, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Quino was issued an April 14 court date.
