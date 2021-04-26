The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 12
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
April 13
ARREST: Christina Marie Lawson, 29, of 3317 Crestmonunt Drive, Murfreesboro, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotics violation. Lawson was issued a May 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a saw was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of $600 and a 9mm pistol was reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
April 14
ARREST: Todd Franklin Renton, 37, of 1983 Topia Road, Piney Creek, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. Renton was issued a May 25 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Anna Sue Brown, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police Warrants. Brown was issued a May 10 court date and an $8,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Greenway Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a jacket was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
April 15
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 16
ARREST: Jonathan Hinton, 23, of 5631 Banner Elk Highway, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hinton was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Four incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a debit card was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
April 17
ARREST: Nicolas Cardenas Rojas, 22, of 12647 Bluestem Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with false fire alarms. Cardenas Rojas was issued a May 25 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Michelle Marie Abdou, 36, of 886 Hawkins Loop, Hurdle Mill, was arrested and charged with nonviolent family offenses and driving under the influence. Abdou was issued a May 25 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
FRAUD: Wire fraud of a cashier’s check was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
April 18
ARREST: Benjamin Wilson Hicks, 27, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Hicks was issued a May 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Tulip Tree Lane.
THEFT: Theft of a Taurus handgun from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
