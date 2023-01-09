The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 12
ARREST: Laurie E. Stahl, 58, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and trespass of real property. Stahl was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $750 court date.
Dec. 13
LARCENY: Larceny from a construction site was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1300 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Dominque M. Cook, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with fictitious/alt title/registration card/tag, expired registration card/tag, no operators license and driving under the influence. Cook was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $200 secured bond.
ARREST: Darrell P. Matheson, 53, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a stolen firearm. Matheson was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Dec. 14
LARCENY: Larceny all other was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 700 block of W King Street.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Andrew F. Jackson, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Jackson was issued a Feb. 17 court date.
Dec. 16
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Park drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Karen E. Crowley, 52, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice and all other larceny. Crowley was issued a Jan. 31 and a $35,000 secured bond.
Dec. 17
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hoppers was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Dwayne F. Cornett, 40, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with all other larceny. Cornett was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael S. Etheridge, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Etheridge was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 18
ARREST: Glenn R. Garrow, 60, of Todd, was arrested on two warrant service - non BPD warrants. Garrow was issued a Jan. 4 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James F. Hamilton, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hamilton was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $200 secured bond.
Dec. 19
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1300 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Allen L. Coffey, 38, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with all other larceny and shoplifting. Coffey was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen L. Coffey, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and shoplifting. Coffey was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Dec. 20
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LOST PACKAGE: A lost package was reported in the 1300 block of W King Street.
Dec. 21
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
ARGUMENT: A roommate argument was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the are of Madison Avenue.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of U.S. Hwy 421 S.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Grand Blvd.
ARREST: Kaleb D. Butler, 19, of Boone, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Butler was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: David R. Osborne, 61, of Creston, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. No bond or court date was listed for Osborne.
Dec. 22
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: William C. Cuthbertson, 35, of Newland, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Cuthbertson was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
Dec. 26
SERVICE: Warrant service (non BPD warrant) was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road.
ARREST: Nicholas E. W. Hallock, 32, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Hallock was issued a Jan. 23 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 27
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 28
ARREST: Allen L. Coffey, 39, of Vilas, was arrested on two warrant service - Non BPD warrants. Coffey was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 29
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Angel R. Garcia, 26, of Lansing, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant and charged with driving under the influence and allowing MV driven no registration. Garcia was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher R. Sarra, 41, of Banner Elk, was arrested nad charged with breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Sarra was issued a Jan. 30 court date.
Dec. 30
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Identity theft and all other larceny was reported in the area of Holiday Hills Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Financial transaction card fraud, larceny of a credit card and all other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 800 block of E. King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Greene was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
Dec. 31
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of New Market Blvd.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Marco A. Salazar Duran, 20 , of Marion, was arrested and charged with NOL, no liability insurance, open container after consuming and driving under the influence. Salazar Duran was issued a Feb. 17 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Jennifer K. Underhill, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Underhill was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Erik M. Pulley, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Pulley was issued a Jab. 31 court date and a $8,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Viola A. Choplin, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with DWLR for DWI and his and run - misdemeanor fail to stop. Choplin was issued a Jan. 31 court date and $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. German was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon serious injury. Greene was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ericka H. Carpenter, 19, of Newland, was arrested and charged with weapon law violations, drug equipment violations, liquor law violations and drug/narcotic violations. Carpenter was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 1
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Stephen T. Larned, 37, of Lenoir, was arrested nad charged with possession of meth and violation of a domestic violation protection order. Larned was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicki R. Hart, 39, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and operate vehicle no insurance. Hart was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kalem G. Harry, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other larceny and was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Harry was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARRET: Roy L. Harral, 39, of Boone, was arrested nad charged with intimidation and trespass of real property. Harral was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.