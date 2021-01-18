The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 4
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of Daniel Boone Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Eli Hartley Drive.
Jan. 5
ARREST: Anthony Martinez Grimes, 47, of 121 Church St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Grimes was issued a Feb. 8 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Miller was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 6
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
LARCENY: Theft of a N.C. registration plate was reported at the intersection of Greenway Road and Deck Hill Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Spruce Street.
Jan. 7
ARREST: Ronny Clough, 62, of 5357 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clough was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a N.C. driver’s license, debit card, iPhone and phone wallet case was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Jan. 8
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Crystal Marie Swindell, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Swindell was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
