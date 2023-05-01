The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 17
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS: Theft from a motor vehicle and damage to personal property was reported in the 400 block of Oak Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Two incidents of breaking and entering larceny from auto was reported in the 500 block of Oak Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Clement Street.
ARREST: Claude W. Clark, 57, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Clark was issued a May 24 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
April 19
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Oak Grove Road.
April 20
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
April 22
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 500 block of King Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Nordre K. Battle, 19, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with open container after consuming, drive after consuming alcohol less than 21-provisional and driving under the influence. Battle was issued a June 26 court date.
April 23
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Triumph Lane.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
TAMPERING: Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Accidental damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Quail Drive.
