The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 11
ARREST: Luiz Carlos Pena, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pena was issued a Feb. 1 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 13
ARREST: Rebekah Elaine Cothren, 49, of 2981 Watauga River Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Cothren was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 14
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of Bamboo Road.
Jan. 15
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of Howards Creek Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 200 block of Orchard Street.
Jan. 16
ARREST: Samuel Coye Hughes, 25, of 184 Davis St., Elk Park, was arrested and charged with failure to reduce speed, driving under the influence and drug/narcotic violations. Hughes was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 17
ARREST: Paul Michael Hamm, 42, of 121 Monteagle Drive, apt. B, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, communicating threats, simple assault, drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Hamm was issued a Feb. 23 court date, a $1,500 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.