The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 10
HACKING: Hacking/computer invasion was reported in the 2200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of W King Street.
April 11
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of W King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.
April 12
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation. Gray was issued an April 19 court date.
April 13
ARREST: Robert J. Thomas, 60, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service. Thomas was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 14
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
April 15
THEFT: Eight cases of theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 Block of Old East King Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the reported in the 400 block of Meadowview Drive.
April 16
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the area of Meadowview Drive.
ARREST: Gabdiel C. Rivera, 32, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Rivera was issued a June 14 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
