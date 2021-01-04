The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Nathan Paul Donovan, 37, of 1111 North Jackson St., Columbia, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Donovan was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 25, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Dezmin Marie Kampfer, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Kampfer was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
Dec. 22
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 Block of Madison Avenue.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Sydnee Kura Shepard, 19, of 1376 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Shepard was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various household items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various toys and various clothing items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 24
ARREST: Keith Alan Mclaughlin, 44, of Rt. 1 No. 48 Little Elk Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Mclaughlin was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jorge Luis Arreolachavez, 27, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Arreolachavez was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of lotion, pliers and batteries was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various clothes was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Dec. 26
ARREST: Thomas Robert Voisey, 32, of 207 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order, drug equipment violations, two counts of trespassing of real property and disorderly conduct. Voisey was issued a $1,000 secured bond, a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8, 2021, court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
