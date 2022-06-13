The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 23
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Church was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Greenway Road.
TRESPASSING: Trespass or real property was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
May 24
ARREST: Keith A. Pope, 66, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Pope was issued a July 18 court date and a $60,000 secured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
May 25
ARREST: Ashley A. Cook, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cook was issued a July 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Identity fraud and two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses were reported in the 100 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of car parts was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
May 26
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.
May 27
ARREST: Zachary R. Moser, 37, of Newton, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Moser was issued a June 6 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Isaac Z. Gaston, 23, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Gaston was issued a July 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Miguel T. Vidal, 33, of Statesville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Vidal was issued a July 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 28
ARREST: Cheyenne T. Kerns, 29, of Asheville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Kerns was issued a July 6 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with standing, sitting, lying upon highway or streets. Greene was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of New Market Boulevard.
May 29
ARREST: Jeremy A. Scism, 33, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Scism was issued a July 1 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of consumable goods, $27 and portable electronic communications was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
May 30
ARREST: Heather L. Boone, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Boone was issued a July 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jaden S. Plude, 19, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failing to report an accident, a drug/narcotic violation and a drug equipment violation. Plude was issued a July 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
May 31
ARREST: Joseph T. Harmon, 27, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Harmon was issued a July 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Tuntland was issued a July 1 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Connector.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
June 1
ARREST: Noe C. Rodriguez, 38, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Rodriguez was issued a July 6 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Avery A. Simmons, 42, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Simmons was issued a June 8 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Darrell E. Davis, 64, of Boone, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. Davis was issued a July 22 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 200 block of Cherrybrook Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Damage to property and simple assault were reported in the 1000 block of Fairway Lane.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 500 block of Appalachian Drive.
KIDNAPPING: Kidnapping/abduction was reported on Boone Heights Drive.
June 2
ARREST: Robert P. Johnson, 36, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Johnson was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Cynthia G. Marquez, 33, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Marquez was issued a June 30 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kyle A. Webb, 20, of Eden, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Webb was issued a June 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
June 3
ARREST: Philip W. McClamroch, 33, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with no insurance, driving under the influence and driving during revocation. McClamroch was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Larry D. Potter, 65, of Todd, was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing. Potter was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mary A. Amendola, 53, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and a liquor law violation. Amendola was issued a July 22 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Billie J. Werner, 46, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Werner was issued a July 22 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Samuel A. Osborne, 53, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Osborne was issued a June 16 court date and a $2,000 unsecured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Old East King Street.
June 4
ARREST: Joseph D. Dugger, 40, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Dugger was issued a July 22 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of Old East King Street.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of Industrial Park Drive.
ACCIDENT: A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
June 5
ARREST: Michael E. Rook, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Rook was issued a July 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
