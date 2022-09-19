The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Aaron P. Morgan, 20, of Morganton, was arrested on three warrant service - non BPD warrants. Morgan was issued a Sept. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan B. Smith, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Smith was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
VIOLATION: A town of Boone city ordinance violation 81.05 was reported in the 200 block of Leola Street.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Harry L. Parrish, 65, of Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and open container alcohol violation. Parrish was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $5,000 and $25,000 secured bond.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Davy L. Hawkins, 49, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Hawkins was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Corben R. Brewer, 31, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Brewer was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported int he 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Pride Drive.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 500 block of Deerfield Road.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Alton T. Wells, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug/narcotic violations. Wells was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rikki L. Greenlee, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Greenlee was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Sept. 9
ARREST: Roy L. Harral, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hindering and delay and trespass of real property. Harral was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sara J. Winebarger, 22, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Winebarger was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Justin H. Hodgson, 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired and drug/narcotic violations. Hodgson was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon I. Peterson, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Peterson was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Sept. 10
ARREST: Robert T. Voisey, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and trespass of real property. Voisey was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Conley E. Yates, 48, of Boone was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Yates was issued a Sept. 10 court date and a $500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 11
ARREST: Erik M. Pulley, 25, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Pulley was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Zachary J. Dugan, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence - provisional and driving under the influence. Dugan was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Tony M. Pignotti, 37, of Milan, MI, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and driving under the influence. Pignotti was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. German was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 400 block of State Farm Road.
VANDALISM: Graffiti vandalism was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
