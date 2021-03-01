The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Benjamin Kelly, 44, of 117 Howard Campbell Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Kelly was issued a March 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Angela Reece, 44, of 117 Howard Campbell Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Reece was issued a March 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a hoodie and a pair of pants was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a roof rack was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 16
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Cherry Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 17
THEFT: Theft of a snowboard and clothes from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Sergio Merlos Mendoza, 23, of 3862 Hull Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at a red light, driving while license revoked, hit and run leaving the scene of the wreck, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired. Mendoza was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a social security card was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Bryce Matthew Apel, 21, of 4832 Drummond Drive, Wilmington, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Apel was issued a March 1 court date and a $100 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of colored contact lenses was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Feb. 20
ARREST: Jonathan Jonah Matheson Potter, 24, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with providing fictitious information to an officer. Potter was issued an April 1 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy Scott Brown, 49, of 128 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotics violations. Brown was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.