The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 25
July 25
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Perkinsville Drive.
STALKING: Stalking was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
July 26
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtain property by false pretense was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ROBBERY: Robbery was reported in the 500 block of Deerfield Road.
July 27
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1200 block of State Farm Road.
ARREST: Tabitha L. Black, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Black was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Michael G. Godfrey, 70, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Godfrey was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kendra L. Shillington, 43, of Burnsville, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Shillington was issued a Sept. 13 court fate and a $500 secured bond.
July 28
VIOLATIONS: Drug equipment violations, drug//narcotic violations and shoplifting was reported in the 1200 block of West King Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Kristian Pittman, 32, of Raleigh, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Pittman was issued an Oct. 26 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
July 29
BURGLARY/BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary and breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of the Hwy 105 extension.
LARCENY: Larceny all other was reported in the 1100 block of US Hwy 421 S.
ARREST: James E. Holden, 58, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Holden was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
July 31
BURGLARY/BREAKING AND ENTERING: was reported in the 1400 block of West King Street.
