The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 27
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of S Depot Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2500 block of Hwy 105.
March 29
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Hwy 105 extension.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtain property by false pretense was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of the Hwy 105 extension.
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 40, of Boone, was arrested and charged with obtain property by false pretenses and all other larceny. Church was issued an April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin D. Neville, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Neville was issued an April 28 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Amedeo S. Blackwell, 24, of Lexington, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Blackwell was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 30
THEFT: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Winter Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1000 block of Hwy 105.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Birch Street.
ARREST: Elizabeth R. McConnell, 24, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with DWLR violation limited drive and DWLR violation limited drive priv. McConnell was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tyler A. Cornett, 25, of Zionville, was arrested and charged open container after consuming, weapon law violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/narcotic violations. Cornett was issued a March 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ronnie L. Early, 33, of Wilmington, was arrested on two warrant services — non BPD warrant. Early was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,100 secured bond.
ARREST: Dax R. Dickman, 18, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect. Dickman was issued an April 28 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Gregory W. Ward, 55, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with expired registration card/tag, resisting arrest/hinder and delay, no operators license, reckless driving, flee/ elude arrest with motor vehicle and firearm by a felon. Ward was issued a May 34 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Caroselli, 35, of Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Caroselli was issued an April 25 court date and a $300 secured bond.
March 31
LARCENY: All other larceny and simple assault was reported in the 1100 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Jeremy W. Hunsaker, 32, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hunsaker was issued an April 14 court date.
April 2
ARREST: Matthew S. Lovette, 22, of Millers Creek, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Lovette was issued a May 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Angela J. Auton, 40, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and was also arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Auton was issued a May 8 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.