The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 1
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported on Appalachian Drive.
March 2
ARREST: William Bryant Canipe, 23, of 704 Friendly Road, Morehead City, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Canipe was issued an April 6 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Britney Nicole Cantrell, 26, of 2300 W. U.S. 70, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with larceny. Cantrell was issued an April 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Erica Monta Kincaid, 35, of 1699 Whippoorwill Lane, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants and charged with larceny. Kincaid was issued an April 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Milton Brown Heirs Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of a Honda Fit car, wallet, identification card, clothes and a cell phone were reported in the 800 block of East King Street.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of a credit card was reported in the 200 block of Howard Street.
March 3
ARREST: Sarah Hope Isaacs, 32, of 239 Stoney Hollow Road, Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Isaacs was issued an April 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Espen Maclean Hafkey, 23, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Hafkey was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
ARREST: David Joseph Thompson, 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property. Thompson was issued an April 1 court date and a $750 secured bond.
March 4
ARREST: Christopher L. Stansberry, 29, of 271 Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Stansberry was issued an April 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 5
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 45, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. Scott was issued a March 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
CRUELTY: Animal cruelty was reported on Birch Street.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 1000 block of Meat Camp Road.
March 6
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 300 block of Glendale Drive.
March 7
ARREST: Santos Hernandez Espinoza, 35, of 358 Blue Bird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hernandez Espinoza was issued an April 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Terrace Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
