The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 20
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Sept. 21
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Stadium Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Three incidents of communicating threats and three incidents of simple assault were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Opal Lynn Straley, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Straley was issued an Oct. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Kawasaki was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle and bike lock was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle and bike lock was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Tyki Terrell Leak, 31, of 560 Wilson Lane Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, a drug equipment violation and disorderly conduct. Leak was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Keith Alan McLaughlin, 45, of 154 Sunset Circle, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, trespassing of real property and aggravated assault. McLaughlin was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Quentin Terral Dawkins, 25, of 260 Adams Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with unsafe movement and hit and run. Dawkins was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a purse/handbag/wallet and money was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Sept. 24
ARREST: Benjamin Brade Roberts, 41, of 119 Whitt St., Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a drug/narcotic violation and being a fugitive from justice. Roberts was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $55,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary Shane Perkins, 44, of 812 Fox Hollow Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Perkins was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Samuel Craven, 38, of 111 N.E. Wildwood Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with unsafe movement and driving under the influence. Craven was issued a Nov. 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Connector Road.
THEFT: Three incidents of theft of a catalytic converter were reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
FRAUD: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 100 block of Horn Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Benjamin Jeffery Schmit, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Schmit was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Mark Anthony Appiakubi Ababio, 20, of 12714 Landing Green Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Ababio was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a flag pole and a gay pride flag was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Milton Brown Heirs Road.
Sept. 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of West King Street.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung Galaxy S20 was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
