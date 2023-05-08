The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 24
April 24
THEFT: Two cases of heft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Meadowview Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Three cases of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Winklers Creek Road.
THEFT: Three cases of theft from a moro vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Winklers Creek Road.
FLASE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Eastbrook Drive.
April 27
ARREST: Carl P. Zahm, 24, of Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with speeding, driving while license revoked aft impaired rev notice and driving under the influence. Zahm was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
April 28
OTHER: Sex offender on children premises was reported in the area of Daniel Boone Drive.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 200 block of Leola Street.
ARREST: Danny R. Clark, 37, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with revoked license plate, no liability insurance, no operators license, hit and run — misdemeanor fail to stop and driving under the influence. Clark was issued a June 26 court date.
ARREST: William T. Barker, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and all other larceny. Barker was issued a June 26 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
April 29
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Antonio De Luna, 33, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. De Luna was issued a May 24 court date.
ARREST: Kaleb D. Butler, 19, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, carrying concealed weapon, weap-school property, two counts of drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Butler was issued a June 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
April 30
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts of accessories was reported in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.
