The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Mayron Jesus Claros-Erazo, 30, of 357 Russel Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Claros-Erazo was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Oct. 5
ARREST: Heather Lynn Boone, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow, Boone, was arrested and charged with two drug/narcotic violations. Boone was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher Dalton Stanbery, 19, of 129 Eldridge Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with expired registration card, failure to reduce speed and hit and run. Stanbery was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicolas Andrew Elizondo, 31, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Elizondo was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Bolick was issued a Nov. 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 6
ARREST: Allen Lee Coffey, 37, of 319 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Coffey was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $750 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of shorts was reported in the 100 block of New Market Centre.
LARCENY: Larceny of shirts was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 200 block of Terrace Lane.
Oct. 7
ARREST: Robert O. Graybeal, 31, of 616 Brownwood Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Graybeal was issued an Oct. 29 court date and a $2,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Stephen Robert Spence, 50, of 1429 Union Cross Road, Kernersville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a drug/narcotics violation. Spence was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Highland Avenue.
LARCENY: Larceny of four pairs of earrings was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Lucas James Harlan, 19, of 11145 McFalls Drive, Fort Mill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on a provisional license. Harlan was issued a Nov. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ABUSE: Financial abuse was reported in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 200 block of Meadowview Drive.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Caleb John Hamby, 27, of 161 Bobs Mountain Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hamby was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: David Brooks Griffith, 25, of 165 Summitwoods Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Griffith was issued an Oct. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
Oct. 10
ARREST: James Christopher Sprague, 36, of 5141 U.S. 421, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to comply with license restrictions. Sprague was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Adoang Thiyab Dang, 20, of 324 Westin Way, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Dang was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a ring was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of lottery tickets was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
