The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 5
ARREST: Jody Keith Teague, 41, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Teague was issued a May 25 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 6
ARREST: Luke Thomas Mealer, 21, of 246 Kenwood Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Mealer was issued a May 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of $400 was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 7
ARREST: Gary Lee Gragg, 31, of 415 Mill Ridge, Foscoe, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation. Gragg was issued a May 25 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin J. Pierce, 23, of 1547 Indian Meadows Drive, Franklin, was arrested and charged with fondling. Pierce was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
April 8
LARCENY: Larceny of a green iPhone 12 Mini with a purple case was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
April 9
ARREST: Asher Winston Dula, 20, of 153 Crossing Way, Apt. 405, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Dula was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Modern Drive.
TRESPASSING: Second-degree trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cellphone, charger and money was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
April 10
ARREST: Kevin Grant Neal, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Neal was issued a May 25 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mackenzie Paige Shew, 19, of 1325 S. Collegiate Drive, Apt. 202F, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with DUI provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. Shew was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
April 11
ARREST: Juan Carlos Hernandez-Rubio, 24, of 1151 Byrd Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Hernandez-Rubio was issued a May 25 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of aggravated assault were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
