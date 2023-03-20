The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 6
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of W King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
ARREST: Joseph M. Johnson, 35, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with damage of property, and attempted breaking and entering motor vehicle. Johnson was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
March 7
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of W King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of W King Street.
ARREST: John L. Whittington, 56, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of credit card/automatic teller machine fraud. Whittington was issued an April 14 court date and a $10,00 secured bond.
MISSING PROPERTY: Missing property was reported in the 1500 block of blowing Rock Road.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 8
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
March 9
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
ARREST: Shelby D. Patrick, 30, of Crumpler, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Patrick was issued an April 13 court date and a $408 bond.
March 10
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Casey Lane.
ARREST: Coty J. Collins, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Collins was issued an April 28 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
March 11
INJURY: Injury to personal property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny by employee was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
VIOLATION: A civil ordinance violation was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Connor N. Elledge, 20, of Ferguson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Elledge was issued an April 28 court date.
ARREST: Hayden G. Dillard, 23, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with all other larceny. Dillard was issued an April 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan O. Lewis, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Lewis was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dillon N. Carpenter, 25, of Newland, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Carpenter was issued an April 14 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Billy R. Roberts, 67, of Lake Junaluska, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and liquor law violations. Roberts was issued an April 14 court date.
March 12
ROBBERY: A robbery was reported in the 500 block of Deerfield Road.
