The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 28
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a weed eater was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
June 29
ARREST: Corey Shane Hart, 33, of 511 S. Ashe Ave., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Hart was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle of anti-depressants, a wallet, a debit card, a North Carolina driver’s license, a phone, a tablet and money were reported in the 300 block of Horn In The West Drive.
June 30
ARREST: David Peter Gagliardo, 26, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 312, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary/breaking and entering. Gagliardo was issued a June 30 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering and two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle of a prescription bottle was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Florida license plate was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 1
ARREST: Cody Walyand-Hampton Kelly, 41, of 937 Winkler Mill Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Kelly was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Infinite Shameek Fulcher, 26, of 355 Old E. King St., Apt. 401, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee. Fulcher was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David Clay Wheeling, 51, of 148 Buck Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Wheeling was issued an Aug. 13 court date. Wheeling was not issued a bond.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Glendale Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
July 2
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotics violation. Scott was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bethany Marie Teague, 38, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Teague was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/ATM fraud, burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of money, a wallet, a debit card, a health insurance card and a Tennessee driver’s license were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village drive.
July 3
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 45, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and a misdemeanor littering violation. Scott was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle of money, a credit card, a debit card and purses/handbags/wallets were reported in the 200 block of Casey Lane.
July 4
ARREST: Brendan Sobol, 20, of 15 Robin Lane, Mills River, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Sobol was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Bobby Ray Artis, 31, of 988 N.C. 222 E., Fremont, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public. Artis was issued an Aug. 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of a Trek bicycle was reported in the 400 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of two bicycles were reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.