The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 18
ARREST: Albert Kinsley, 68, of Brook Hollow Road, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. No bond amount or court date was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Ryan Sterling Goss, 37, of Youngs Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Goss was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jake Cameron Amendola, 20, of Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Amendola was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 100 block of Old Bristol Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of 11 hats was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a registration plate was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 20
ARREST: Nicholas James Caltrider, 22, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Caltrider was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kyle R. McCandless, 35, of North 13th Street, Arlington, Va., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. McCandless was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Charlene Church Austin, 63, of Academy Street, Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Austin was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Gary Alan Combs, 57, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Combs was issued a Nov. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Amanda Bryan Hoke, 44 of Hardin Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Hoke was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cat tree was reported in the 100 block of Deck Hill Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
Oct. 22
LARCENY: Larceny of an Apple Watch was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Greenway Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 23
ARREST: Jorge Andres Ramirez, 25, of Wild Rose Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Ramirez was issued a Nov. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering and two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 300 block of Howard Street.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Stewart James Butt, 23, of Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Butt was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 25
ARREST: Edward Lane Yerman, 42, of Pilgrims Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Yerman was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jessie Clyde Bare, 38, of Hartland Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with arson. Bare was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John Edward Mclean, 34, of Fontana Circle, Siler City, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Mclean was issued a Nov. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Oct. 26
LARCENY: Larceny of a speaker was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various consumable good was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Casey Lane.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Summer Road.
Oct. 27
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a pistol was reported in the 100 block of Innovation Drive.
Oct. 28
ARREST: Paul Lindsay Stevenson, 33, of Elam Avenue, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and disorderly conduct. Stevenson was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.