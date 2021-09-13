The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 30
FRAUD: Wire fraud of money was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of a sign was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Justin Omari McMurray, 23, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 109, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. McMurray was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Dean Holcombe, 60, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and two drug/narcotic violations. Holcombe was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Luis Eduardo Nunez, 25, of 4221 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor. Nunez was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of money, documents, two debit cards and a wallet was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
Sept. 1
ARREST: Andrew Parker Hall, 27, of 680 Timberlake Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and a brake light violation. Hall was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 100 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Sept. 2
ARREST: Carlos A. Sanchez, 25, of 578 Grover Reece Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a brake light violation, a liquor law violation, a drug equipment violation, a weapons law violation, intimidation and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Sanchez was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 100 block of Church Street.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Alvin Marshall Phillips, 64, of 198 Elk St., Newland, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with driving while license revoked. Phillips was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 4
ARREST: Anthony Shane Anderson, 39, of 180 Vanscoy Circle, West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Anderson was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jamie Martinez, 44, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Martinez was issued an Oct. 12 court date. Martinez was not issued a bond.
ARREST: James Farel Lewis, 45, of 133 Jasper Lane, West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Lewis was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Anna Marie Vanhart, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Vanhart was issued a Sept. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose Luis Garcia-De Luna, 20, of 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 316, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Garcia-De Luna was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wheel lock was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.