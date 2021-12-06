The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 15
ARREST: John Leeon Whittington, 55, of North Depot Street, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Whittington was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of glasses, an AAA card, an AARP card, a North Carolina driver’s license, three insurance cards, $40, a checkbook, a cosmetics case, a purse, a wallet, credit cards, keys and a cell phone was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BLACKMAIL: Blackmail was reported in the 200 block of North Hampton Road.
Nov. 16
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer, 52, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Staufer was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $750 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 900 block of Meadowview Drive.
Nov. 17
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Alan Rene Hoffsten, 46, of Edgefield Court, Leland, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Hoffsten was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Samantha Bryant, 30, of Dotson Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with resisting a public officer. Bryant was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Four Incidents of burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of batteries, a laser, an impact driver, tools, a router and a wrench were reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
THEFT: Theft of was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Michael Shad Eller, 31, of West King Street, Boone, was arrested and charged with interfering with emergency communications. Eller was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Jario Coroba Garcia, 19, of The Glade Road. Boone, was arrested and charged with two liquor law violations. Garcia was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Nov. 21
ARREST: Chad Stephen Weddle, 48, of North Buffalo Meadows Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants and charged with resist, delay and obstructing. Weddle was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 22
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 700 block of Forest Hill Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 33, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property, a drug equipment violation and two drug/narcotics violations. Strickland was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 26
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
Nov. 27
ARREST: Lannie Lamar Hoppers, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property and carrying a concealed weapon. Hoppers was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Primo Nardi, 63, of U.S. 321, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with harassing a police K9, communicating threats, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence. Nardi was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rebecca Delaine Walsh, 24, of High Knolls Lane, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. Walsh was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
Nov. 28
LARCENY: Larceny of a laptop was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.