The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 28
LARCENY: Larceny of tires was reported in the 100 block of Jefferson Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
Oct. 29
ARREST: William Preston Crisp, 22, of Paramore Drive, Greenville, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence. Crisp was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: John Christopher Martin, 18, of Old Mill Creek Court, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with three liquor law violations and driving under the influence. Martin was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
Oct. 30
ARREST: Jeffrey Cruz Castillo, 22, of George Hege Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Castillo was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Stephen Anderson Wiliams, 28, of Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with three drug/narcotics violations. Williams was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Allie Rose Ulmer, 30, of Sarah Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Ulmer was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Walter Lee Lowe, 23, of Lowe Road, Madison, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Lowe was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Gibson Les Paul and a guitar case was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Hello Fresh package was reported in the 300 block of Old East King Street.
Nov. 1
ARREST: Cody Wayland-Hampton Kelly, 41, of Winkler Mill Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property. Kelly was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Vilma Esperanza Rivas, 21, of Jefferson Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Rivas was issued a Nov. 30 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespass of real property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a MacBook Pro was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: A liquor law violation and shoplifting of wine was reported in the 100 block of New Market Boulevard.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Road.
GUNSHOTS: Gunshots were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 2
ARREST: Devon Ray Bucher, 46, of Stanberry Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bucher was issued a Dec. 14 court date was released on a written promise.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Green Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of purses was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 3
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Terrace Lane.
Nov. 4
ARREST: Lily Wade Wilkerson, 20, of Fall View Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with speeding, two counts of driving under the influence and possession of an open container. Wilkerson was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 42, of SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with being a registered sex offender on child premises. Smith was issued a Dec. 14 $25,000 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Nov. 5
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Kia Optima was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
Nov. 6
FIRE EXTINGUISHER: Molesting a fire extinguishing system was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Honda CRV was reported in the 100 block of Crossing Way.
LARCENY: Two incidents of larceny of clothes were reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina 30-day temporary tag was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Nov. 7
ARREST: James Walter Wise, 65, of Warrior Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with hit an run, driving while license revoked, a liquor law violation and driving under the influence. Wise was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of University Hall Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 100 block of Council Street.
