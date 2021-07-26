The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 12
ARREST: Joseph Edward Greer, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and a drug/narcotics violation. Greer was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Opal Lynn Straley, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Straley was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Robert Voisey, 32, of 207 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with intimidation and simple assault. Voisey was issued an Aug. 13 court date. Voisey was not issued a bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
July 14
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 39, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Dugger was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Extortion/blackmail and wire fraud of an online bank account was reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a sheet set and two National Geographic hoodies was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 15
ARREST: Jaime Martinez, 47, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Martinez was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melanie Dawn Wilson, 35, of 4019 N. U.S. 421, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotics violation. Wilson was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
DRUGS: A drug/narcotics violation was reported on Forest Hill Drive.
July 16
THEFT: Theft of vehicle parts/accessories was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
LARCENY: Larceny of bicycles was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 17
ARREST: Travis Shawn Miller, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Miller was issued an Aug. 13 court date and was released on a written promise.
July 18
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic sit/stand/lie. Greene was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.