The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 16
ARREST: Donnie J. Dew, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Dew was issued a Jun 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy C. Trivette, 48, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Trivette was issued a June 27 court date and no bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of Poplar Grove Road.
May 17
ARREST: Matthew C. Loadman, 34, of Linville, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Loadman was issued a June 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
May 19
ARREST: Jacob P. Irwin, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with robbery. No court date or bond amount was listed.
ROBBERY: Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Three incidents of theft from a motor vehicle of a purse/handbag/wallet and a social security card were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various clothing items was reported in the 100 block of Crossing Way.
STALKING: Stalking was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of a Lego set was reported in the 400 block of W. King St.
May 20
ARREST: Kevin D. Neville, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of the 911 system, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Neville was issued a July 7 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
May 21
ARREST: Stacy L. Walkoviak, 39, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Walkoviak was issued a June 27 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Keon D. Francis, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Francis was issued a July 22 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 400 block of W. King St.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
May 22
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and communicating threats. Tuntland was not issued a bond amount. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Justin D. Walton, 41, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Walton was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Zion C. Phifer, 22, of Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Phifer was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 600 block of Madison Ave.
BURGLARY: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
