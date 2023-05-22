The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 8
BAD CHECKS: Bad checks were reported in the 200 block of Modern Drive.
ARREST: Lillian M. Morsette, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession W/INT man/sell/deliver schedule VI. Morsette was issued a June 28 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
May 9
ARREST: Brooke E. Byrom, 21, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with FTA/FTC. Byrom was issued a June 14 court date.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hoppers was issued a June 26 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua R. Minton, 34, of Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license revoked and flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle. Minton was issued a June 28 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
May 10
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 500 bock of Winklers Creek Road.
ARREST: William B. James, 33, of Canton, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II. James was issued a June 28 court date and a $8,000 secured bond.
May 11
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2500 block of Hwy 105.
May 13
ARREST: Christopher A. Austin, 46, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, importer use of turn lane, failure to burn lamps, open container after cons alc 1st and failure to stop at red light. Austin was issued a July 28 court date.
ARREST: Nichalous F. Chapko, 22, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Chapko was issued a June 26 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven B. Alexander, 34, of Kannapolis, was arrested on three warrant service — non BPD warrants. Alexander was issued a June 15 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
May 14
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Hwy 421.
OTHER: Family offenses, nonviolent was reported in the 100 block of Ash Lane.
ARREST: Emily L. Moore, 33, of Hickory, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Moore was issued a June 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
