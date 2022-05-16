The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Two incidents of larceny of of clothing was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a Bluetooth device and a water bottle from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Perkinsville Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of cash was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
May 3
ARREST: Heather L. Boone, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Boone was issued a June 27 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose F. Villamar, 28, of Burlington, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Villamar was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of Lansing, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Flanagan was issued a June 27 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Brendon M. Johnson, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation. Johnson was issued a June 27 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a chair was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
DISCLOSURE: Disclosure of obscene material was reported in the vicinity of Blairmont Drive.
May 4
ARREST: Colin R. Trinity, 23, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Trinity was issued a June 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of property damage and two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a mountain bike was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of Meadowview Drive.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 5
ARREST: Madison I. Johnson, 19, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a weapon law violation, a drug equipment violation, no operator’s license and two counts of drug/narcotics violations. Johnson was issued a June 28 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Landon C. Greene, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with no operator’s license, reckless driving, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and a drug equipment violation. Greene was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Bernard R. Young, 56, of Kissimmee, Fl., was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation. Young was issued a June 27 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Keiron, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation. Keiron was issued a June 27 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
May 6
ARREST: Brittany V. Morris, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Morris was issued a June 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cameron L. Cox, 27, of Deep Gap was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Cox was issued a May 24 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
May 7
ARREST: Julio C. Calderin, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Calderin was issued a June 27 court date and was released on a written promise.
May 8
ARREST: Chase E. Scott, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Scott was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Anabelle C. Cratch, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cratch was issued a June 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary of prescription ibuprofen was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
