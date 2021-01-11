The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 28
ARREST: Teresa Gail Fink, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with resisting a public officer. Fink was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $1,750 secured bond.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Michael Anthony Wright, 42, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Wright was issued a Jan. 26 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer III, 51, of 100 Pilgrims Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with credit card/ATM fraud and a felony charge. Staufer was issued a Jan. 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Todd Justin Morrin, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with interfering with emergency communications and assault on a female. Morrin was issued a Jan. 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Dec. 30
LARCENY: Larceny of business checks was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Angie Nicole Setzer, 42, of 7209 Gingercake Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Setzer was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Travis Michael Hamrick, 19, of 200 The Glens Blvd., Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hamrick was issued a Feb. 8 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: Michael Wayne Brassfield, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Brassfield was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of jewelry, a bracelet set, a diamond ring set in white gold, a teardrop diamond necklace set in white gold, a blue sapphire ring set in white gold, a ruby ring set in white gold, costume jewelry and a fitness watch was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Glock firearm was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
VANDALISM: Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Perkinsville Drive.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost/stolen purses/handbags/wallets were reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Grove Street.
Jan. 2
LARCENY: Larceny of a 14K white gold pin was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
