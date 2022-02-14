The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 24
ARREST: Robert D. Jennings, 23, no address listed, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and two counts of simple assault. Jennings was issued a Feb. 18 court date and no bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Jan. 25
ARREST: Roy L. Harral, 38, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Harral was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sean M. Stout, 48, of Orlando, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Stout was issued a March 29 court date and a $9,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 800 block of State Farm Road.
Jan. 26
FRAUD: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 400 block of Yosef Drive.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Rebecca D. Walsh, 24, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Walsh was issued a Feb. 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nathan R. Brooks, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Brooks was issued an April 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of various prescription drugs was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
Jan. 28
ARREST: Alize C. Taylor, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failing to burn headlamps/rear lamps. Taylor was issued an April 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Randall M. Davis, 67, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving during revocation. Davis was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 500 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Jan. 30
ARREST: John R. Atwood, 57, of Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Atwood was issued a March 29 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine or device were reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
Jan. 31
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Kalem G. Harry, 25, of Nebo, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a drug/narcotics violation, a drug equipment violation, driving under the influence and failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. Harry was issued a March 29 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ramon R. Jordan, 28, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two weapons law violations, a drug/narcotics violation, a drug equipment violation and no liability insurance. Jordan was issued a March 31 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas J. Peterson, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Peterson was issued a March 29 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a backpack and laptop was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
Feb. 2
ARREST: Cosean D. Patterson, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Patterson was issued a March 8 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of gas was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 3
ARREST: Megan T. Perry, 31, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Perry was issued a March 31 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Ralph J. Abravaya, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with being drunk and disruptive, misuse of the 911 system and going armed to the terror of the public. Abravaya was issued a March 29 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Feb. 4
ARREST: Adam P. Williams, 36, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Williams was issued a March 31 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 5
ARREST: Charles K. Baird, 53, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving during revocation and a drug/narcotics violation. Baird was issued a March 29 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Old East King Street.
Feb. 6
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
LARCENY: Two incidents of larceny of keys and binoculars were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.