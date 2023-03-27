The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 13
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
ARREST: John E. Arroyo, 52, of Todd, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Arroyo was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin D. Thompson, 40, of Raleigh, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Thompson was issued an April 10 court date and a $500 secured bond.
March 14
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 200 block of Winklers Meadow.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2200 block of Hwy 421.
ARREST: Matthew S. Sobol, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving during revocation, hit and run — misdemeanor fail to stop, and driving under the influence. Sobol was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
March 16
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VIOLATIONS: Drug/narcotic violations was reported in the 100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Jennifer T. Miller, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drunk and disruptive, and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Miller was issued an April 28 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Amanda K. Storey, 39, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Storey was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla A. Alderson, 30, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with false report to police station. Alderson was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 17
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Winklers Creek Road.
ARREST: Lenny R. Constance, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with affray. Constance was issued an April 14 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
March 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Green Street.
March 19
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Oak Grove Road.
