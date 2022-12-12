The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 28
Nov. 28
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 500 block of Stadium Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 700 block of East King Street.
ARREST: Carrie M. Turso, 58, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Turso was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $200 secured bond.
ARREST: Valentine N. G. Lopez, 35, of Winston Salem, was arrested nad charged with no operators license and operating a vehicle with no ins. Lopez was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Nov. 29
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of 231 Boone Heights Drive.
Nov. 30
LARCENY: Larceny from a merchant was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PEEPING TOM: A peeping tom was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Stacy L. Walkoviak, 39, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — felony probation violation. Walkoviak was issued a Jan. 3 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Dec. 2
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Industrial Park Drive.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the area of Boone Heights Drive.
ARREST: Natasha D. Hansel, 39, of Roaring River, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Hansel was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
