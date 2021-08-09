The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 26
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Dugger was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Randall Slomkoskiu, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Slomkoskiu was issued an Aug. 6 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer, 52, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud. Staufer was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kelly Ann Dugger, 36, of 336 Snowy Oak Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with credit card fraud. Dugger was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a backpack, cell phone, identification card and a bag of clothes and shoes was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a shirt and shorts was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
FRAUD: Card fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 27
ARREST: Brenda Gail Mullett, 65, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 105, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and cyberstalking. Mullett was issued a Sept. 2 court date and was released on a written promise.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a vapor inhaler was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a mountain bike was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
July 29
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of jewelry and money was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
July 30
ARREST: William Andrew Mayhew, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Mayhew was issued a Sept. 2 court date. Mayhew was not issued a bond.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
July 31
ARREST: Amanda Cerelle Kaylor, 36, of 202 N.W. Broadway St., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with a stolen property offense. Kaylor was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Wayne Eugene Isaac Horton, of 1012 Broadway St., Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Horton was issued a Sept. 13 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Noah Joseph Weller, 39, of 193 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Weller was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
LARCENT: Larceny of an iPhone and a Coach purse was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Todd Anthony Moody, 44, of 340 Abington Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with two drug equipment violations and a violation of a domestic violence protection order. Moody was issued a Sept. 2 court date. Moody was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Danielle Leigh White, 28, of 583 Beaver Creek Road, Spruce Pine, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with larceny and carrying a concealed gun. White was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $5,750 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason Allen Bollinger, 37, of 1489 Avenida De Los Padres, Morgan Hill, Ca., was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Bollinger was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Danielle Blake Soule, 24, of 244 Old U.S. 421 S., Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Soule was issued a Sept. 2 court date and released on a written promise.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of an iPhone 11 and a phone case was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
