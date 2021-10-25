The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Heather Jean Tuntland, 29, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Tuntland was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Spencer Dwayne Church, 38, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespassing of real property. Church was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnny Randal Main, 50, of Poplar Creek Estates, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Main was issued a Dec. 14 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and injury to personal property were reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine or device of money were reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Intimidation and larceny of hiking shoes were reported in the 100 block of Crossing Way.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespass of real property and shoplifting of miscellaneous merchandise were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 12
ARREST: Carlos Ruiz, 48, of Deerfield Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for 15 non-Boone Police warrants. Ruiz was issued a Nov. 10 court date and a $349,500 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of five clippers, two shavers, four trimmers and a detailer was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 13
ARREST: William Herman Choplin, 63, of Meadowview Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Choplin was issued a Nov. 1 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Opal Lynn Straley, 20, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and trespass of real property. Straley was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher John Poarch, 35, of U.S. 321 South, Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Poarch was issued a Nov. 17 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Desiree Nicole Grubb, 25, of Long Shoals Road, Arden, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence. Grubb was issued a Nov. 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Crossing Way.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Oct. 14
ARREST: Jennifer Wesley Keith, 24, of West King Street, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and simple assault. Keith was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of a laptop was reported in the 200 block of Wood Circle.
Oct. 15
ARREST: Claude Ray Snyder, 75, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Snyder was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary of a card book and shirt was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 500 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 16
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet and money was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of Deerfield Road.
Oct. 17
ARREST: Christoper Allen Aunquoe, 49, of Pearl Street, Wayne, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering. Aunquoe was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of fuel was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.