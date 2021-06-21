The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 7
ARREST: Dylan Michael Kraus, 21, of 7573 Natalie Commons Drive, Denver, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Kraus was released on a written promise and issued a July 1 court date.
ARREST: Matthew Samuel Nichols, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Nichols was issued a June 28 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bethany Sexton Pennington, 38, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a non-Boone Police warrant on an obtaining property by false pretenses charge and charged with failure to appear/failure to comply. Pennington was issued a July 1 court date and an $11,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Brent Ahren Pilkington, 52, of 166 Breckonshire Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Pilkington was released on a written promise and issued an Aug. 10 court date.
June 8
ARREST: Elliot Leavell, 20, no address listed, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Leavell was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Scott Brown, 50, of 128 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a release order. Brown was issued an Aug. 26 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 9
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a gold ring, cigarettes, a coin, a wallet, a social security card, a North Carolina driver’s license, a debit card, a credit card, house and shed key, Ford key and a Buick key was reported in the 100 block of Casey Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Aggravated assault and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
June 10
LARCENY: Larceny of vitamins, $20, car keys, a pocket knife, a North Carolina driver’s license, a credit card and a purse was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Fraudulent deposits of money for three gift cards was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 11
ARREST: Clayton Harris Oxford, 40, of 207 Sunburst Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Oxford was issued an Aug. 10 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Salvador Cuevas-Matias, 22, of 5116 Royal Acres Road, Lot 3, Raleigh, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Cuevas-Matias was issued a July 21 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny from an automobile of sunglasses were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of alcohol was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 12
ARREST: Glenna Chantel Greer, 37, of 1436 N.C. 194 N., West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Greer was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 2 court date.
ARREST: Sandra Esmeralda Galvan, 21, of 350 Winterberry Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Galvan was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
June 13
ARREST: William Tyler Barker, 33, of 353 Roaring River Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and expired registration card/tag. Barker was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet and $40 was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow Road.
