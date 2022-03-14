The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 21
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Cardinal Lane.
THEFT: Two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle of two skateboards, an air pump and sunglasses were reported in the 500 block of Queen Street.
Feb. 22
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of lottery tickets, jumper cables and a socket set was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of bicycles was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Feb. 23
ARREST: Jay M. Wilson, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with public consumption of alcohol and being intoxicated and disruptive. Wilson was issued a March 31 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: James B. McCall, 21, of Marion, was arrested on a warrant service for three non-Boone Police warrants. McCall was issued a March 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a beanie was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Kyle C. Brennan, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to burn headlamps/rear lamps and driving under the influence. Brennan was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Thomas M. Young, 45, of Wade, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Young was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a shirt was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
Feb. 25
ARREST: David H. McGinnas, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with counterfeiting/forgery and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. McGinnas was issued a March 29 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Oak Grove Road.
LOST PROPERTY: A lost North Carolina license plate was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 26
ARREST: Joseph Orehek, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle, false fire alarms and theft from a motor vehicle. Orehek was issued a March 29 court date ad and $7,500 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of three phone chargers, a shirt and a sleeping pad was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Courtney K. Lawrence, 29, of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested and charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Lawrence was issued a March 29 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Xavier D. Alicea, 26, of Far Rockway, N.Y., was arrested and charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Alicea was issued a March 29 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jefferey E. Janson, 19, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, fictitious ID, fleeing to elude arrest and a liquor law violation. Janson was issued an April 14 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Germaine M. George, 59, of Little Rock, Ark., was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. George was issued an April 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Brown Street.
Feb. 28
ARREST: John L. Whittington, 55, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Whittington was issued an April 14 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.