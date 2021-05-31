The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 17
ARREST: Taylor Furr Hash, 32, of 457 Reynolds Road, Sparta, was arrested and charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud. Hash was issued a June 30 court date and a $10,000 unsecured bond.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 200 block of East Ridge Drive.
May 20
ARREST: Nicole Michelle Taylor, 37, of 406 McCarthur St., Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Taylor was issued a July 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Philip Westwarren McClamroch, 32, of 328 Clint Lewis Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with driving while license revoked. McClamroch was issued a June 18 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: James Darrell Duvall, 41, of 649 W. Front St., Statesville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Duvall was issued a July 1 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Kyle Evan Wallace, 32, of 186 Terrace Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Wallace was issued a June 30 court date and was not issued a bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
May 21
ARREST: Joshua Franklin Ford, 35, of 200 Shepherds Place, Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Ford was issued a June 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Todd Bingham, 18, of 289 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming provisional licensee — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. Bingham was issued a June 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MISSING PxERSON: A missing person was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 23
ARREST: Jeremy Lane Church, 24, of 2871 N.C. 194, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Church was issued a June 18 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a gooseneck trailer was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
