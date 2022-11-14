The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 31
FALSE ALARMS: Giving false fire alarms, molesting fire alarm was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Carrie M. Turso, 58, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Turso was issued a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 7 court date.
ARREST: Joshua L. Greer, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Greer was issued a Nov. 22 court date. No bond was listed.
Nov. 1
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Charlotte Anne Lane.
INJURY TO PROPERTY: Injury to personal property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 400 block of New Market Blvd.
TRESPASS: Trespass of real property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 500 block of Hwy 105 Extension.
ARREST: Nicolas A. Elizondo, 32, of Boone, was arrested and changed with trespass of real property. Elizondo was issued a Dec. 2 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Nov. 2
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the area of Meadow Hill Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2700 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Jonathan D. Johnson, 38, of Vilas, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Johnson was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: William B. Homeier, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with intimidation. Homeier was issued a Dec. 9 court date. No bond was listed.
Nov. 3
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 900 block of E. King Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 600 block of W. King Street.
Nov. 4
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1200 block of U.S. Hwy 421 South.
Nov. 5
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Nov. 6
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of New Market Centre.
INJURY TO PROPERTY: Injury to personal property was reported in the area of New Market Centre.
ARREST: Auston J. Potter, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Potter was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $500 secured bond.
