The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 7
THREATS: Intimidation was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Davy Lee Hawkins, 47, of 3218 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with driving while license revoked. Hawkins was issued a $740 secured bond and a Jan. 31, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Freddie Len Shook, 69, of 244 Devils Den Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Shook was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 9
LARCENY: Theft from a coin-operated machine or device was reported in the 100 block of Pride Drive.
Dec. 10
LARCENY: Larceny of a television, PlayStation 4 and a wireless controller was reported on the 500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Alec Blair Segalla, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to report a crash, resist, delay and obstruct and a hit/run with leaving the scene of property damage. Segalla was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Dalton Shaun Sparks, 58, of 1778 Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation and driving while impaired. Sparks was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 11
LARCENY: Larceny of purses/handbags/wallets from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of New Market Centre.
ARREST: Bethany Rachelle Haynes, 32, of 1917 Norwood Street, Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Haynes was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Frederick Delane Phillips, 38, of 130 Birch St., Apt. 37, Boone, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. Phillips was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Dona Jo Roberson, 24, of 905 Jamestown Road, Apt. A4, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Roberson was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 4, 2021, court date.
Dec. 12
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
ARREST: Gary Combs, 56, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Combs was issued a $370 bond and a Dec. 22 court date.
ARREST: Ronald Dale Hampton, 54, of 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Hampton was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Joshua Glenn Griffin, 25, of 2200 U.S. 421 South, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Griffin was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021 court date.
Dec. 13
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of Wildwood Lane.
LARCENY: Stolen property offenses were reported in the 1400 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of documents was reported in the 10 block of Monteagle Drive.
ARREST: Michael Anthony Treece, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Treece was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Justine Ethel Weber, 28, of 4423 Steven Road, Lake Worth, Fla., was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses. Weber was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Buster Scott Coffey, 39, of 106 Kim’s Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with nonviolent, family offenses. Coffey was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 307 Sunnybrook Lane, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with all other larceny. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
