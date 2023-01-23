The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 9
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the area of windy drive (located).
ARREST: Allen L. Coffey, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and felony larceny. Coffey was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 10
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Wildwood Lane.
ARREST: Christopher J. Poarch, 36, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Poarch was issued a Jan. 23 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jan. 12
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the area of Wildwood Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of E. King Street.
Jan. 13
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Jose E. Sanchez, 41, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Sanchez was issued a Feb. 17 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass. German was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Noah J. Goins, 22, of Boone was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Goins was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas B. Clark, 22, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Clark was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 14
ARREST: Harmony B. Whitt, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Whitt was issued a Feb. 17 court date.
ARREST: Joseph S. Higgins, 24, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, assault on a government official and driving under the influence. Higgins was issued a March 31 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 15
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Jeremy J. Dugas, 42, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with assault on a LEO and a RDO. Dugas was issued a March 10 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Strisand B. Hodges, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child abuse - misdemeanor and driving under the influence. Hodges was issued Feb. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew P. Drumm, 24, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Drumm was issued a Feb. 9 court date and a $750 court date.
