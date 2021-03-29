The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 15
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of a debit card was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 16
ARREST: Abigail Grace McDannold, 25, of 144 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. McDannold was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Benjamin Caleb Blevins, 31, of 9993 N.C. 194 N., Lansing, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with two counts of resisting arrest/hinder and delay, three counts of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Blevins was issued an April 30 court date, a $4,500 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
March 17
ARREST: Joshua Randall Slomonski, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a rear light violation, driving while license revoked and drug/narcotic violations. Slomonski was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 400 block of New Market Boulevard.
March 18
ARREST: William Christopher Bunker, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a weapons law violation. Bunker was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a floor jack and a socket/ratchet set was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: Money was reportedly obtained under false pretenses in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of money, a purse and a wallet was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
March 19
ARREST: Laurie Lee Shook, 48, of 4465 N.C. 194, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Shook was issued an April 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Donnie Junior Dew, 50, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Dew was issued an April 30 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Anthony Malone Lewis, 45, of 124 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Lewis was issued a May 12 court date and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
March 20
ARREST: Joshua Joseph Schill, 43, of 1509 North Ridge Road, Roaring River, was arrested and charged with a designated lane violation, driving while license revoked and drug/narcotics violations. Schill was issued an April 30 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a checkbook, social security card, North Carolina driver’s license, credit cards, debit cards and a wallet was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 21
ARREST: Dianne Alienor Grace Keller, 19, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 24, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Keller was issued an April 30 court date. No bond amount was listed.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of $920 in various bills was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
