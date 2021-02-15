The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Annmarie Conlon, 22, of 110 Lady Bug Lane, Lexington, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny. Conlon was issued a March 5 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeffrey Scott Benson, 52, of 110 Lady Bug Lane, Lexington, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and three counts of drug/narcotic violations. Benson was issued a March 5 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Feb. 2
LARCENY: Larceny of a snowboard was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Feb. 3
VIOLATION: A possible executive order violation was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105 Bypass.
Feb. 4
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism or property was reported in the 100 block of Excalibur Circle.
THEFT: Theft of a license plate was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Feb. 5
ARREST: Elizabeth Claire Weekley, 22, of 315 Homespun Hills Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with hit and run/failure to stop, failure to yield right of way/yield right of way at intersection same time and reckless driving. Weekley was issued a March 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Hit and run/failure to stop, failure to yield right of way/yield right of way at intersection same time and reckless driving were reported in the 300 block of New Market Centre.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VIOLATION: A possible executive order violation was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.
Feb. 6
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism or property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
FAMILY OFFENSE: A nonviolent family offense was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 7
LARCENY: Theft of a M&P Shield Gen. 1 handgun was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.