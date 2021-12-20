The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 29
LARCENY: Larceny of a cat was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering, theft of a Ford Focus and theft from a building of keys, a hammer and a hand puppet was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a necklace and earring set and a bracelet was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Nov. 30
ARREST: John Ronald Atwood, 57, of Creek Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Atwood was issued a Jan. 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a mountain bike was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Franklin Alberto Alvear, 22, of Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation, a drug/narcotics violation, reckless driving, hit and run, failure to maintain lane control and driving under the influence. Alvear was issued a Jan. 27 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 49, of Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Greene was issued a Dec. 17 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jeffery Daniel Rhodes, 32, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Rhodes was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Avery Allen Simmons, 41, of Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotics violation. Simmons was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 100 block of Isaacs Drive.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 49, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Greene was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
