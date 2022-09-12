The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Gary S. Perkins, 45, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and failure to appear/FTC. Perkins was issued a Sept. 29 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of Orchard Street.
Aug. 30
ARREST: Wade J. Thompson, 47, of Lexington, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Thompson was issued a Sept. 6 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Bobbie A. Greer, 43, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Greer was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Stacy L. Walkoviak, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with obtain property by false pretenses and communicating threats. Walkoviak was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny all other was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and possession of stole goods. Church was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 200 block of New Market Blvd.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 800 block of Dogwood Road.
Sept. 2
ANIMAL CRUELTY: Animal cruelty was reported in the 1100 block of of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Sarah A. Thomas, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and assault-simple. Thomas was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and communicating threats was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
Sept. 4
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
EXTORTION: Extortion/blackmail was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
